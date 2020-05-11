Venetian Resort Las Vegas issues reopening statement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the reopening of their property following COVID-19 closures. While a reopening date has not yet been set, they are preparing to enhance testing measures for the health and safety of their employees and future visitors.

In the statement, it was confirmed Venetian Resort will continue to pay its team members until their anticipated June reopening. They will also continue providing emergency pay for employees of several partner restaurants.