Venetian Resort Las Vegas issues reopening statement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the reopening of their property following COVID-19 closures. While a reopening date has not yet been set, they are preparing to enhance testing measures for the health and safety of their employees and future visitors.
In the statement, it was confirmed Venetian Resort will continue to pay its team members until their anticipated June reopening. They will also continue providing emergency pay for employees of several partner restaurants.
Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our Team Members and visitors. Although a re-opening date of The Venetian Resort has not been set, we are working hard to be as prepared as possible for the day we welcome our guests.
Starting Monday, May 11, The Venetian will begin Covid-19 testing for all Team Members. The tests will be administered at the Venetian Resort by the Wellness Group and PMH Laboratory, Inc. Team Members and immediate household members, 13 and over, will have access to these tests. All physical distancing protocols will be observed throughout the testing process. The full cost of the Covid-19 testing is being paid for by Las Vegas Sands Corp., even if a Team Member or immediate household member does not have Las Vegas Sands Corp. medical insurance.
We want to create a safe and healthy environment for our visitors and Team Members. Additionally, we believe it is critical for all Team Members to be well-informed about their health. At this time we are exploring multiple options for ongoing testing.
We are pleased to share that we plan to continue to pay our Team Members until our anticipated re-opening in June. We will also continue our program to provide emergency pay for employees of several of our partner restaurants.The Venetian Resort Las Vegas