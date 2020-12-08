Venetian Resort: Hotel reservations restricted to Venetian tower, but most Palazzo operations still open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort confirmed it has made hotel operation changes to “better reflect occupancy patterns” in a statement to 8 News Now Monday night. Hotel reservations will be restricted to The Venetian tower from Dec. 7-23.
Most Palazzo operations remain open, however, including restaurants, bars, the casino, parking garage and Grand Canal Shoppes.
