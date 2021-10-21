LIVE: Venetian resort goes purple to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Venetian resort tower signs go purple to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Related Content Southern Nevada shining purple to honor survivors of domestic violence

This year, Oct. 21 is National Wear Purple Day, which is a national awareness day to honor survivors of domestic violence and further conversations around recognizing signs of domestic and gender-based violence, how to get help, and offering support to those who have experienced violence.

On average, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the U.S. will experience rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

If you or someone you know needs help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. It is confidential and available 24/7.