LIVE: Venetian Resort goes pink in honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Venetian resort tower signs go pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammography Day.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign that aims to bring attention to the disease and raise funds for research. One of the campaign’s main goals is to promote mammography, an effective weapon in early detection.

National Mammography Day was first observed in 1993 and is on the third Friday of October. On this day, women are encouraged to make a mammography appointment.