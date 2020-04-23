Venetian Resort cancels all reservations through May; employee benefits, pay extended

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced in a Facebook post it will remain closed and has canceled all reservations through May 31.

The resort also announced it will extend all employee benefits and pay through “at least” May 17.

“At this time, The Venetian Resort remains closed, and we are not accepting reservations as we continue to assess this ever-evolving situation,” the post reds in part.

The Venetian said the health and safety of employees and the public are its priority, and it looks forward to when it can announce a reopening date.