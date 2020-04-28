Venetian Resort releases protocols for reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the days inch closer to the end of Gov. Sisolak’s nonessential businesses closure, more Las Vegas Strip properties are developing plans to reopen. Venetian Resort has released details about their protocols for its eventual reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The resort says it has rolled out more than 800 separate initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including offering PPEs, or masks for guests to wear, conducting thermal screening checks at entrances and practicing physical distancing by at least six feet throughout the casino.

The Venetian has no reopening date set at this time, and the resort has canceled all reservations through May 31.

In a statement, the resort said:

“In light of the current COVID-19 situation and in anticipation of our eventual re-opening, we have reviewed all areas of our business to minimize risk and enhance safety for Team Members and visitors. To provide transparency into these new plans and protocols, as well as our COVID-specific changes, we have shared our Venetian Clean Commitment.” Venetian Resort

The Venetian lights up its hotel rooms to spread a positive message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Venetian Clean Commitment” addresses everything from the guests’ “arrival experience to the suite experience, from the casino floor to meeting spaces, as well as [its] restaurants and lounges.”

More details on the reopening plan can be found on Venetian’s website.

The resort says it will continue to follow guidance provided by Nevada, and says “it is not prudent to set an opening date without the appropriate data to support it.”

All of Venetian’s team members will continue to receive full pay and benefits through May 17.