Venetian & Palazzo employees to be paid through April 30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Sands has announced they will be paying all team members through the state-mandated business closure, until April 30. This applies to all Venetian, Palazzo, Venezia Towers and corporate employees.

All full-time employees will be paid a minimum of 32 hours a week, whether working on the schedule, from home or if they are confined to home and not on the schedule.

All on-call hourly workers will be paid based on the average hours worked in February 2020, up to a maximum of 32 hours per week. This applies even while they are not scheduled to work. They will also be compensated for their lost tip income.

Salaried workers will still be paid as normal. No team members will be required to take unpaid time off.

The company has also announced no furloughs or layoffs are being contemplated at this time, and the closure will not affect health benefits.