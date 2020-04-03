1  of  4
Breaking News
Iconic Strip sites go blue in honor of fallen NHP sergeant Caesars entertainment announces mass furloughs CCSD food distribution site worker dies from COVID-19 Nye County School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

Venetian & Palazzo employees to be paid through April 30

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Venetian_Resort_turns_20__A_look_at_how__0_20190504025421

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Sands has announced they will be paying all team members through the state-mandated business closure, until April 30. This applies to all Venetian, Palazzo, Venezia Towers and corporate employees.

All full-time employees will be paid a minimum of 32 hours a week, whether working on the schedule, from home or if they are confined to home and not on the schedule.

All on-call hourly workers will be paid based on the average hours worked in February 2020, up to a maximum of 32 hours per week. This applies even while they are not scheduled to work. They will also be compensated for their lost tip income.

Salaried workers will still be paid as normal. No team members will be required to take unpaid time off.

The company has also announced no furloughs or layoffs are being contemplated at this time, and the closure will not affect health benefits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories