Venetian, Palazzo announce temporary closure due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center will be closing until April 1, effective Tuesday, according to a statement from Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The company said employees will be paid and health care eligibility will not be impacted during the closure. “No layoffs or furloughs are being contemplated,” the statement said.

The Sands is following other companies. MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have either closed or are closing.

The company is also donating $250,000 to local community groups including Three Square, Communities in Schools and Share Village Las Vegas.

The statement said a decision on whether to extend the closure will be made at a later date.