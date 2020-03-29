Venetian lights up with positive message to pay tribute to first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a time where our city sees darkness, a local casino is spreading some love with special lights.

The Venetian turned off their lights for one hour Saturday night to honor Earth Hour. But, the Strip property said on their Facebook post that they left on the lights displaying the message “LOVE” across the hotel to also pay tribute to first responders.

It was a way to say thank you to those that are getting us through this tough time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Where there is love, there is light,” Venetian said in their post.