Venetian guest walks away a millionaire thanks to spade royal flush

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Venetian Resort Las Vegas guest walked away a millionaire Tuesday morning, thanks to one lucky hand in Ultimate Texas Hold’em. The spade royal flush awarded the individual the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive.

The total amount? $1,191,326.

Venetian and Palazzo guests can find the table game progressive at Ultimate Texas Hold’em, three-card poker, Let It Ride, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud.

Since the Millionaire Progressive’s beginnings, seven lucky individuals have become millionaires. Today’s wished to remain anonymous.

Wishing them a big congratulations!