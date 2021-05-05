Venetian gambler hits Wheel of Fortune for $2.9 million jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona man won $2.9 million on a $5 bet on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on April 27 at the Venetian, according to a Wednesday news release.

The top progressive jackpot on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Slots game was among several jackpots the resort reported. Together, the jackpots add up to more than $4.5 million paid out in the month of April.

Other Venetian jackpots included:

In early April, one guest hit scored two jackpots at the same time to total more than $1 million. The guest was playing two Diamond Queen® games in the Venetian’s high limit salon and won by hitting the bonus on both games.

Three of the wins occurred hours apart from each other on Sunday, April 18, on machines of various denominations and games:

Eduardo S. hit a Lightning Link game for $106,000. (Photo: The Venetian)

One guest turned a $300 bet into a $160,000 win when three triple diamond symbols showed up on the slot reel.

Another guest hit three double jackpot symbols on a $5 bet to win more than $116,000.

And finally, a guest hit a royal flush on a video poker machine turning a $25 bet into $200,000.

The end of the month proved just as lucky.

On April 22, Eduardo S. from California was playing in The Venetian’s high-limit lounge when he hit the Grand Jackpot on the Lightning Link game and won just over $106,000.

And on April 23, a guest won a $108,500 jackpot on the 88 Fortunes game.