LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the month of November Las Vegas police received 825 reports of stolen vehicles, in October, there were 934 reports, according to data released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said vehicle thefts are up nearly 20% in the Las Vegas valley when compared to last year.

The most popular vehicle stolen in Nevada over the past year was a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck, followed by a 2006 Ford pickup truck. Coming in third place was the 2000 Honda Civic.

The southeast area of Las Vegas had the highest number of reported vehicle thefts with 132 reports in October and 157 in November. However, the area that saw the biggest increase in reports from 2021 to 2022 was the convention center area which includes the Las Vegas Strip corridor.

“Honestly, 10 minutes by the time we were on the elevator up and he went back down, the truck was gone,” Cherri Webster said.

She filed a report and her truck was located and returned to her but another victim hasn’t heard anything about his stolen truck.

“It was a sinking gut feeling that now I am out, not only all my tools for my livelihood and all of our other personal effects were in the truck but now I am also out of this truck that’s somewhere out in Las Vegas getting driven around, stripped, or whatever,” Nick Acquistapace said about his stolen truck.

Police encourage drivers to always make sure to leave cars locked and windows rolled up and to park in well-lit areas.

