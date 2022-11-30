LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person was arrested after a vehicle stop near the Las Vegas Strip turned into a barricade situation.

On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m. Las Vegas Metro police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Paradise Road and Winnick Avenue when the driver began to drive recklessly and at times drive on sidewalks, according to police.

Police said the vehicle stopped near Koval Lane and Flamingo Road, but has since turned into a barricade situation.

Road closures are to be expected from Flamingo and Koval, eastbound towards University Center Drive.

