LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the scene of an accident in which a vehicle struck the building of the Smith’s grocery store after hitting a person. It happened at the Smith’s located at 3850 E. Flamingo Road.

No word on what caused the crash, but the pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Driver impairment is not suspected, Metro said.

This is a developing story.