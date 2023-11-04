LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after a driver lost control of his vehicle in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 12:45 p.m., Metro officers responded to the area of Decatur and Lake Mead boulevards after a report of a crash.

Police said that a driver was driving northbound when his tire popped and he lost control. The vehicle then hit a pedestrian in a dirt lot, according to Metro police.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near Decatur and Lake Mead boulevards on Nov. 4, 2023 (KLAS)

The pedestrian died from his injuries, police said.

Police said alcohol “may have been present” in the driver.

No other details are available at this time.