LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire snarled traffic in the Moapa River Indian Reservation northeast of Las Vegas Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Valley of Fire Highway and I-15 around 3:45 p.m.

Cameras from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada caught the heavy smoke, and the line of vehicles stopped as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

At 4:21 p.m., the vehicle had been moved to the side of the road, and traffic was beginning to progress. Officials have not yet disclosed how the incident started or if anyone was injured.