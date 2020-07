LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle fire has caused some delays and has closed down Stephanie Street, in both directions, on US-95.

RTC is asking motorists to use other routes if driving in the area.

#FASTALERT



7/12/2020 3:17 PM



Due to a Vehicle Fire

Stephanie is Closed in Both Directions at US-95

Use Other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 12, 2020

#FASTALERT 12-Jul-2020 02:37 pm,

Vehicle-fire on US-95 SB after Russell,

Freeway all lanes blocked,

Use other routes,

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 12, 2020

8 News Now has reached out to Nevada Highway Patrol and Henderson Fire for more details.