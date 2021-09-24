Vehicle fire blocks all lanes of I-15 northbound before Tropical Parkway, 215 Beltway Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle fire has been blocking all lanes on I-15 northbound before West Tropical Parkway and the Clark County 215 Beltway, near Range Road for hours.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as the detour causes delays.
