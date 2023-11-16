LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Impairment is suspected after a vehicle appeared to have crashed through a barrier in front of Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino Thursday.

The crash occurred at 1:40 p.m. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two people were taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police said the driver was on the scene and impairment was suspected.

As visible from Nevada Department of Transportation Freeway and Arterial System of Transportation (FAST) Cameras, a vehicle appeared to have crashed through a barrier at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road.

Thursday afternoon a vehicle that appeared to be a Chevrolet SUV, sat half-on and half-off the curb. The fountains of the Caesars Palace resort were visible in the FAST cam, as debris was scattered across the walkway.

Police are encouraging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.