LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to a vehicle collision near North Boulder Highway and East Rolly Street.

On Wednesday around 4:35 p.m. police and fire responded to a two-vehicle collision. Three people were transported to local area hospitals. According to the police, one of the people is said to be in critical condition.

Preliminarily, speed and impairment are unknown factors at this time.

Henderson Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible since all northbound lanes on North Boulder Highway are closed from Wells Street to East Barrett Street. It is unknown at this time when the lanes will reopen.

This is an ongoing investigation.