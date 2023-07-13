Smoke from the fire was visible in the southeast Las Vegas valley. | Photo: Ryan Goodman (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire sent smoke into the air before being quickly extinguished Thursday afternoon.

The fire was visible in the southeast Las Vegas valley, originating near the intersection of Eastern and Harmon avenues.

According to fire department officials, the blaze centered around a vehicle and a boat in flames adjacent to a house. Clark County firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to the structure, officials say.

One person was taken to an area hospital due to smoke inhalation. That person’s condition was not disclosed. No fire crews were injured in the blaze.

Clark County Fire Department officials say seven engines, two rescues, one truck, and two battalion chiefs were part of the effort to fight the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, investigators say.