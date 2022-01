LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Firefighters battled a fire at the Wetlands Park Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Wetlands Park near Boulder Highway and Russell Road around 2:10 p.m. for a vegetation fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department,

No injuries were reported.

One small animal died in the fire.

County fire dispatched six engines, one truck, two rescues, a water tender, one assistant chief, and three battalion chiefs.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.