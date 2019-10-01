VegasStronger events offer help, spotlight community strength

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Events to support 1 October survivors and put a spotlight on the Las Vegas community’s strength and unity began Tuesday morning, marking two years since the shooting that left 58 people dead at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

The free events, continuing until 1 p.m., brought together organizations to offer physical and mental health resources, legal and financial information and more to help survivors.



Dogs brought to the Clark County Government Center to comfort visitors on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

People gather at the Clark County Government Center on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

Hand-painted "Stars of Hope" at the Clark County Government Center on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

Early morning preparations for the Oct. 1, 2019, events at the Clark County Government Center. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)





People gather at the Clark County Government Center on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

Items displayed at the Clark County Government Center on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

Items on display at the Clark County Government Center on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

People gather at the Clark County Government Center on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

People gather at the Clark County Government Center on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

Kid's Corner at the Clark County Government Center on Oct. 1, 2019. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

Early morning light on Oct. 1, 2019, before events begin at the Clark County Government Center. (Carolynn Williams/KLAS-TV)

Misha Ray, outreach coordinator with the Las Vegas Resiliency Center, said, “We are offering survivors, and victims’ families a way to come and see the various kinds of healing that are available to them,” Ray said.

“If you are a member of the community who felt affected by 1 October, stop by. We’re here for you.”

Victims’ family members, first responders, law enforcement and community members were welcomed and guided to the available resources.

Among the agencies participating:

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

America First Credit Union

UNLV’s The Practice and School of Medicine

Center for Mind, Body Medicine

The event is one of numerous #VegasStronger activities. For a list of activities and more stories, see our 1 October coverage.