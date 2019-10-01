VegasStronger events offer help, spotlight community strength

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Events to support 1 October survivors and put a spotlight on the Las Vegas community’s strength and unity began Tuesday morning, marking two years since the shooting that left 58 people dead at the Route 91 Harvest festival.
The free events, continuing until 1 p.m., brought together organizations to offer physical and mental health resources, legal and financial information and more to help survivors.
Misha Ray, outreach coordinator with the Las Vegas Resiliency Center, said, “We are offering survivors, and victims’ families a way to come and see the various kinds of healing that are available to them,” Ray said.
“If you are a member of the community who felt affected by 1 October, stop by. We’re here for you.”
Victims’ family members, first responders, law enforcement and community members were welcomed and guided to the available resources.
Among the agencies participating:
- Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
- America First Credit Union
- UNLV’s The Practice and School of Medicine
- Center for Mind, Body Medicine
The event is one of numerous #VegasStronger activities. For a list of activities and more stories, see our 1 October coverage.