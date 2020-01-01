VegasNYE: First responders spend all year preparing for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Months of planning have taken place leading up to the New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas. It’s a major undertaking by first responders as they work to keep as many as 400,000 revelers safe.

“It’s very difficult to protect an open-air venue of this magnitude but the reality is that we begin preparing the very next day. We have all hands on-deck at Metro,” said Metro Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, LVMPD.

Reporter Anthony Bailey spoke with Undersheriff McMahill and Las Vegas City Fire Department Chief William McDonald.