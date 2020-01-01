Breaking News
#VegasNYE: Live coverage of New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

#VegasNYE: First responders spend all year preparing for New Year’s Eve

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Months of planning have taken place leading up to the New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas. It’s a major undertaking by first responders as they work to keep as many as 400,000 revelers safe.

“It’s very difficult to protect an open-air venue of this magnitude but the reality is that we begin preparing the very next day. We have all hands on-deck at Metro,” said Metro Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, LVMPD.

Reporter Anthony Bailey spoke with Undersheriff McMahill and Las Vegas City Fire Department Chief William McDonald.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories