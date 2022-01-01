VEGASNYE: Counting down to 2022 across the nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People across the nation watched the Countdown to 2022 to welcome in the New Year.

There was a spectacular fireworks show on the Strip with fireworks being launched from the rooftops of eight resort properties, including the newly opened Resorts World.

Friday night in Las Vegas and the Strip and downtown was filled with people looking to celebrate.

On the show there were live musical performances and countdowns to midnight across all four-time zones, the midnight ball-drop in New York City, and spectacular firework shows from Dallas’ Reunion Tower and from Denver’s downtown area, as well as the Las Vegas fireworks.

In downtown Las Vegas JC Fernandez couldn’t get enough of Vanilla Ice performing. He even brought along his personal barber and got the Vanilla Ice hair (and eyebrow) cut.