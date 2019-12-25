VegasNYE big-name performances headlining the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is the playground for adults, so of course, a lot of revelers will flock to the city on New Year’s Eve. And as you can expect, there will be a lot happening around town that night.

Hip Hop superstar Drake will have a show at XS Nightclub, which is located at the Encore hotel. Drake is expected to take the stage at 10 p.m.

The ever so popular band Maroon 5 is playing at the Mandalay Bay events center on Dec. 30-31. Fans can expect Adam Levin and the rest of the band to take the stage starting at 8 p.m.

Rock lovers will also be in attendance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace to ring in the New Year with Journey. The band will start playing their classic hits beginning at 8 p.m., while Third Eye Blind performs at the House of Blues at 7 p.m.

Las Vegas NOW Host Roqui Theus has more on the major girl power taking center stage that night.

Channel 8 will Countdown to 2020 on New Year’s Eve. We’ll be live from numerous location on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Join us in all of the fun starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 8.