VegasBorn: Mirage’s baby dolphin receives her name, ‘Lady Ace’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She’s brought smiles to all who visit her at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage, and now she finally has a name. We’re talking sweet baby dolphin ‘Lady Ace’.

Lady Ace honors her #VegasBorn roots and the city’s WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are in the midst of a playoff run and will face off with the Washington Mystics today on their journey toward the ultimate title.

“The Las Vegas Aces are a strong, determined group of women, and we couldn’t think of better inspiration for our newest calf,” said Nik Rytterstrom, president and COO of The Mirage. “We are honored to have a special bond with this powerhouse team and are excited to introduce them to their namesake dolphin, after they take home the championship, of course.”

Lady Ace was born on Aug. 16 to first-time mother Bella and father Razzle, a 30-year-old dolphin that is a resident of Sea World San Diego. She is the first member of the fourth generation of dolphins who have lived in the Mirage’s habitat.

With the support of her mom, a big family, including great-grandmother Duchess and grandmother Huf N Puf, and the Animal Care Team, Ace has reached several milestones and become a confident swimmer.

For more information on Siegfried and Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, as well as when you can visit Ace, please visit the website.