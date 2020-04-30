Vegas Weddings offers first responders free and discounted weddings in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First-responders who had to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19 won’t have to pay anything this year to reschedule their nuptials through Vegas Weddings. The chapel is offering 50% off a select wedding, or vow renewal packages valued at $399 or higher for all medical staff on the front lines of the pandemic in 2020.

“The global wedding industry had to shut down due to the pandemic, and many couples who planned to exchange vows had to put their plans on hold to fight on the front lines,” says Melody Williams, executive director of Vegas Weddings. “We wanted to do something to help all of those who have risked their lives to help others during this medical crisis.”

Any first responders or medical staff will be able to book the ‘Cherish’ wedding package at no charge. The all-inclusive package includes fresh flowers, photography, and a souvenir marriage certificate holder.

“This is our way of giving back and thanking the unsung heroes that sacrificed so much for the rest of us,” Williams said! “We are honored to host our first responder couples whether they want to get married or simply renew their vows.”

For more information or to reserve a date for first responders, call 702-933-3464