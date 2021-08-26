Vegas visitor volume rebounds, but still lower than before pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – July was the best month for visitors to Southern Nevada since the pandemic began, but most numbers are still lower than the same time in 2019, according to a new report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

A total of 3,302,400 people visited Las Vegas in July, an increase of 11.2% from June and more than double the total visitors from July of 2020. However, visitorship still lags behind pre-pandemic levels, when 3,685,900 people traveled to Las Vegas in July of 2019.

Related Content Nevada casinos hit big with record win, with money returning to the Las Vegas Strip

Hotel occupancy was also down 11.7% compared to July of 2019.

The LVCVA report suggests tourists are not finding many deals on hotel rooms these days. After months of depressed rates, the average daily room rate was $152.13 in July, a 20% increase from the same month in 2019. The average was $160.71 per night on the Las Vegas Strip and $101.54 in Downtown Las Vegas.

Fewer people are flying to Las Vegas as the pandemic continues to slow the global airline industry. The LVCVA said passenger arrivals and departures at McCarran International Airport last month were down 8% from July of 2019. However, 7% more people drove across the Nevada-California border, compared to that same time.

Visitors are leaving more money in the slots and table games. The LVCVA said Clark County casinos took in a total gaming revenue of more than $1.1-billion in July, more than double July of 2020, and up significantly from 2019 as well.

Read the LVCVA’s executive summary on July 2021 visitors here.