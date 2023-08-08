LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department will welcome 15 new police officers after a police academy graduation this week.

On Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., new recruits will be graduating from the Vegas Valley Police Academy at the College of Southern Nevada’s Horn Theatre. The graduation will include a badge-pinning and swearing-in ceremony.

The Vegas Valley Police Academy is 24 weeks long, providing more than 1,000 hours of instruction. Recruits are trained in the basic knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a police officer, along with advanced subjects such as tactics, use of firearms, and emergency vehicle operations. The new recruits will go on to complete 17-23 weeks of field training.

More than half of the class is bilingual, eight of them being Spanish-speaking recruits, which improves communication with the 42% of North Las Vegas residents who identify as Hispanic.

“When the public believes their police department represents and understands them, it strengthens trust in law enforcement and authenticity in community-police relations,” said Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt.

For more information or to apply for the next police academy, visit the City of North Las Vegas website.