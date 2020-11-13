Vegas up, baby: Tips to make a virtual Las Vegas Marathon a great memory

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon is about much more than the sometimes-solitary experience of endurance running. It’s a unique nighttime race with a backdrop beyond compare.

And the VR version will mean some adjustments for runners who won’t have the benefit of a planning staff to take care of all the details — or the Las Vegas Strip as a running course. At the same time, runners will have a little freedom to make the race their own.

Organizers offer some tips, and issue this challenge: Share photos and videos on social media by tagging #RnRVRVegas — and do it Vegas style:

Fountains of fun: The Bellagio is known for its impressive fountain show, and though your city probably doesn't have anything quite as over the top, try to find your city's best fountain or water display and route your run around it for a couple of quick k's.

Lights, lights, baby: Vegas is known for its bright lights and light shows. If your neighborhood has started decorating for the holidays, bonus! If not, route your run past an area of your city—perhaps it's a government building or hotel downtown—that's known for lighting it up when the sun goes down.

Start me up: This race is known for its epic start line experience, where music and fireworks light up the sky as runners get ready to take off into the night. At what other race are you treated to a concert from a 70-ft-long stage with 30,000 of your closest friends before you run? Recreate it at home with a few power tunes from your favorite bands and a family (or solo!) dance party.

Color me seven: The Seven Magic Mountains is a public art installation by Ugo Rondinone featuring seven towers of colorful, stacked boulders standing more than 35 ft. high. You'll find these boulder totems just a short car ride outside Vegas, where they bring a poetic burst of form and color to the stark Ivanpah Valley. Dress up in the colors of the totems to bring a burst of color to YOUR night run, too!

Taste of the town: Our favorite midnight snack post-race is a toss-up between the sushi cupcakes at Jaburritos and the Housedog at Dirt Dog. We like to chase that down with a PinkBox donut. Celebrate your own virtual race at your city's best sushi, hotdog, or donut slinging hot spot for a true taste of Vegas' diverse food scene.

"Tik Tok" it's time to Rock!: Bring the beat to your feet as you hit the virtual Vegas Strip this weekend with Rock 'n' Roll Vegas' most recent Headliner act, Kesha. With a larger-than-life persona, Kesha channeled a variety of genres including hip-hop, pop, and dance music to create her multi-platinum sound and parade of blockbuster hits. Check out how the game-changing provocateur as you get Vegas inspired to run or walk through Sin City this weekend. Check out this week's Apple Music playlist – Kesha Essentials

Viva Las Vegas: A city that bills itself as the Entertainment Capital of the World, it's almost a guarantee you will never be bored when in the world's most visited tourist destination. Visiting Vegas area or planning a future trip, here are 10 things to do and see when you make it there: