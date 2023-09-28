LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announced the expansion of its current footprint and with it, a name change for the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

The non-profit organization that provides free legal advice and representation for those who cannot afford to hire an attorney said that it plans to build a second building located adjacent to its current headquarters.

The new building will be located at 801 East Charleston Boulevard and will feature three levels, totaling 40,000 square feet and a dedicated parking garage.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025 with an anticipated cost of $30 million. According to the center, more than two-thirds of those funds have already been raised.

After construction is completed, the new Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Advocacy & Justice Complex will be the first statewide service campus where any Nevadan who has experienced the devastating trauma of violent crime can find justice and begin to heal.

In addition to the new complex, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, born from the 1 October shooting, will expand its services to all survivors of violent crimes. With this change also comes a new name, The Resiliency & Justice Center.

“We are excited for this growth opportunity to both expand legal aid to the most vulnerable in our community as well as to create a resource and referral center for survivors of violent crime,” Barbara Buckley, Esq., executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada said. “Whether it’s providing support to survivors of violent crimes, providing advocacy to victims of domestic violence, helping abused or neglected children navigate through the foster care system, or offering a helping hand, the new Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Advocacy & Justice Complex will allow us to move into the future, providing help and hope to those in need.”

Over the past 10 years, the number of clients the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada serves has nearly quadrupled. The center provides and plethora of legal services including the Family Justice Project, the Guardianship Advocacy Project, the Children’s Attorneys Project, and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.