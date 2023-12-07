LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One day after the tragic shooting on the UNLV campus the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has set up a fund to accept donations for families of victims.

Donations raised will also help those who suffered severe physical injuries after the shooting.

“We know many people want to show support for families of victims after a tragedy like this by offering a financial donation that can be used for any specific need they may have,” Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, which is managed by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada said. “There are no administrative fees associated with the fund we have established. All donations will be distributed to victims’ families.”

The donation link, https://vegasstrongrc.org/donate/, is on the VSRC’s website at www.vegasstrongrc.org for anyone interested in contributing to the fund.

Anyone suffering from emotional impacts related to the incident is encouraged to contact the VSRC for support. The center is a hub for providing community resources and experiences in helping people find trauma-informed care following incidents of mass violence.

The center can be reached by calling 702-455-AIDE (2433) or 1-833-299-2433 for callers outside Nevada. It is located at 2915 West Charleston Blvd., Suite 100. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Information about its services, including an online intake form, is available on its website. Information also is available on the center’s social media sites @VegasStrongRC.