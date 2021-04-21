Vegas Strong Resiliency Center reminds Route 91 victims of resources available during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — April 18-24 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is reminding victims of the Route 91 shooting that help is always available through the resources they provide.

For 40 years, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week’s goal has been to raise awareness of crime victims’ rights and services, according to its website.

NCVRW falls under the Office for Victims of Crime of the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Victims of crime should know they have rights,” said Melissa Moreno, a legal victim advocate at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. “They should know that there are agencies that are dedicated to supporting them, and a lot of the agencies work together so that we can provide the best services for them, especially when it comes to working with victims of trauma.”

The Resiliency Center, located at 2915 W Charleston Blvd St 100, is “a place of healing and support dedicated to serving as a multi-agency resource and referral center for residents, visitors and responders affected” by the 1 October shooting, according to its website.

It is managed by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. Victims like Brayan Gutierrez, who was working at a food stand at the concert grounds, have found much-needed help from the center.

“I do believe that everyone that does need help or is scared to get help, the Vegas Strong center is a great way. They will welcome you with open hands,” Gutierrez said. “There’s nothing that you should hide.”

Information on the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and its resources can be found HERE, and more information on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week can be found HERE.