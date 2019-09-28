Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offers tips to those impacted by 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we close in on the second anniversary of the 1 October shooting, one group is reaching out to offer support to those affected by the tragedy. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is extending their business hours leading up the anniversary.

Anyone looking for support can go to the center during these times:

Saturday, Sept. 28 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30 – 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 – 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Common reactions among survivors include: memories, thoughts or feelings about the incident, grief and sadness; fear and anxiety and frustration, anger and guilt. The center wants you to know these feelings are completely natural and can’t be addressed in a healthy way.

