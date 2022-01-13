Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offers support to Southern Nevada first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Resiliency Center is offering its support to first responders in Southern Nevada in a big way.

From in-person and virtual training concerning trauma recovery and stress to substance abuse and mental health support, the resiliency center’s “Responder Wellness Program” gives front-line workers the option to choose from various resources.

Several upcoming integrative services are already posted online on the center’s webpage including, virtual meditation and mindfulness practice, and trauma recovery yoga, along with a two-day course for first responders on service-related trauma, which will be held at the Henderson Fire Training Center.

The offer of support is open to all first responders from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and surrounding communities.

Upcoming First Responder support & trauma services

Integrative Services: Meditation/Mindfulness – Jan. 13

REBOOT First Responders – Overcoming Service – related trauma – Jan. 15

Integrative Services: Art for the Heart – Jan. 20

Integrative Services: Trauma Recovery Yoga – Jan. 22

Mental Health & Responder Appreciation mini-conference – Jan. 26

For more information on the services available through the center click HERE.