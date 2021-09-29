Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offers extended hours for 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To provide support to those dealing with the tragedy that occurred four years ago this week, on Oct. 1, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will offer extended hours.

Vegas Strong Resiliency Center extended hours

Friday, Oct.1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Doors will be closed to stem the spread of COVID-19, phone and email support will be available.

The staff at the center encourages anyone impacted by the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting to reach out by phone at 702-455-2433 (AIDE) or email vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov for support.

Regular hours of operation at the center are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

Various community events will also be held virtually and in person in remembrance of victims and survivors of the tragedy.

Events are posted on the Resiliency Center’s calendar by clicking HERE.