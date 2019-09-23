Vegas Strong Resiliency Center announces health and wellness event for 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center announced it will host a health and wellness event on Oct. 1, the second anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 58.

Several organizations will come together to help survivors continue their healing journeys, offering everything from physical and mental health resources to legal and financial information.

The event is also geared to help victims’ family members, first responders, law enforcement and community members.

Myriad topics will be discussed during the event, including:

Legal information related to issues arising from 1 October (employment, housing, disability, etc.)

Financial wellness (budgeting and money management basics)

Behavioral health techniques

Finding the right therapy

Journaling

Victims of Crime program questions

More

The center has noticed an increase in people impacted by tragedy seeking help and has supported more than 10,000 people since opening on Oct. 23, 2017.

Those wishing to participate can do so on Tuesday, October 1, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.