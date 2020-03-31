VEGAS STRONG: Messages of hope spread across the city, Strip properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas and the rest of the world struggle during these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic, positive messages are shining through.

Strip properties including the Venetian, Encore and Wynn have used their hotel room lights to spread positivity during a time when the entertainment capital of the world faces shut downs and closures.

Our city is rising above the dark times and making sure that we have some light to look forward to.



As proven throughout the years, Vegas is resilient. It is important to see the bright side in dark times, and that is just what members of our community are doing.

