Vegas Strong 5K will be virtual this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Strong 5K yearly event to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the 1 October mass shooting will not be held in person.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place virtually.

According to race director Cynthia Ganey, the event will be as “interactive and fun as possible.”

The race will be on Sunday, Sept. 27 and will be carried live on the Jus Run Facebook page. The live will have the National Anthem, the set up of the start and finish line and a timing clock so people can feel as if they are running or walking in the event. The event will stay live on Facebook until everyone finished. Participants can post where they did their distance and anything else they want to share and we will announce it live. Selfies will be encouraged.

I am reminding everyone that 100% of the net proceeds will go to various victim funds, Ganey said.

Ganey posted a video explaining details of the event. You can view it here.