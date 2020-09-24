Vegas Strong 5K honors victims, survivors and first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On October 1, Las Vegas will pause to remember the victims of mass shooting three years ago and there are several events taking place.

This will also be the third year for the Vegas Strong 5K. That will take place on Sunday, September 27. Due to the pandemic, it will be virtual.

Proceeds from the race stay in the community and go to various organizations such as the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and also for the upkeep of the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden which honors the victims of the mass shooting.

Cynthia Ganey, the owner and race director of Jus Run said people can still sign up for the 5K at this link. The 5K honors the victims, survivors and first responders and starts at 8 a.m.