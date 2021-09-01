Vegas Strong 5K/1M run sells out in-person spots, but virtual spots still open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Strong 5K/1M run is getting great response as it prepares for the Oct. 3 event — so great, in fact, that it has sold out its in-person spots.

Spots for the virtual event are still available. (Click to register)

Organizers say that any person who registers for the virtual event today (Sept. 1) or later will be mailed their race packet the week after the event. Anyone who registered before Sept. 1 will receive the packet the week of the event.

The 5K/1M run is set for Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. at Floyd Lamb Park. All proceeds are being donated to the ongoing 1 October victims fund and other Las Vegas community-identified needs.

Participants will receive a tech shirt, finisher’s medal, Vegas Strong tattoo and #VegasStrong wristband.

Awards will go to the top three male and female 5K finishers, as well as ribbons for the top three male and female finishers in each age division. Plaques will be awarded to the 10 largest teams.