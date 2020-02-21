Vegas stops Tampa Bay’s 11-game streak with 5-3 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist in his Vegas debut, and the Golden Knights stopped Tampa Bay’s 11-game win streak with a 5-3 victory over the Lightning.

Martinez, who was acquired in a trade with Los Angeles on Wednesday, tied the game late in the first period, delighting the crowd at T-Mobile Arena. It was Martinez’s second goal of the season; he also scored at Vegas on Jan. 9. Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Ryan Reaves and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights. Steven Stamkos had two goals for Tampa Bay, and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored.