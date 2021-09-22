Vegas sees busiest sports weekend in over two years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas is promoted as the “sports arena for the world,” and this weekend is proof. With several professional events, this will be the busiest sports weekend across the valley in over two years.

The title game for the Leagues Cup warms things up Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium. But that’s just an appetizer for a full plate of events.

Friday through Sunday, the Aviators, Lights FC, UFC, Raiders, NASCAR, and Golden Knights will all be hosting events at stadiums from The Strip to Summerlin to Downtown and the speedway, bringing a diverse group of fans to the valley.

Close to 200,000 seats will be occupied at one point or another over the weekend.

All of those spectators translate into millions of dollars being pumped into our local economy.

“Between all the events that we have happening and all the demand that we have. It’s definitely a good sign,” said Ken Solky, president of LVTickets.com. “Our city knows how to make the most out of these events”

Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis said the impact goes beyond tickets and concessions at the stadiums.

“I don’t want to minimize anything that happens at Allegiant stadium or T-Mobile (Arena). Those things are fantastic and other communities would give their eyeteeth to have those events in their backyard,” said Aguero. “But it doesn’t just stop there. People are staying the night, they’re gambling in our casinos or shopping in our stores and they’re eating in our restaurants.”

It signals a healthy rebound for Las Vegas.

“With the international crowd starting to come back Las Vegas is well on its way back to being the entertainment capital of the world,” said Solky.