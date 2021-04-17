Vegas Roots Community Garden hosts Holi celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those unfamiliar of what Holi is, it is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the “Festival of Love” and the “Festival of Colours,” celebrating growth as we approach a new season.

It is typically celebrated by applying colored powder on each other to enjoy the colors of life, and that is exactly what happened Saturday in Las Vegas as kids and adults took part in the fun.

The festival took place at the Vegas Roots Community Garden, which is a local non-profit that teaches health and wellness to the community. Community garden leader Tameka Henry says the meaning behind the festival fits perfectly with the Vegas Roots message.

“End of March actually marked our 11th year anniversary and the Holi festival is a representation and celebration of spring and that transition from winter to spring,” Henry said. “What better place to have a festival like this at the gardens, so the Holi Festival of Colors and Vegas Roots, it’s a perfect connection.”