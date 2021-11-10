Vegas ranks in top 10 best cities for Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With Thanksgiving being less than a month away, Las Vegas ranks as one of the top cities to spend the holiday.

WalletHub released a study, 2021’s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving, and Las Vegas comes in as the seventh-best in the nation.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 20 key metrics including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, delayed flights, volunteer opportunities, and even the possibility of rain.

Top 10 Cities for Thanksgiving

1. Atlanta, GA 2. Orlando, FL 3. Scottsdale, AZ 4. Miami, FL 5. Raleigh, NC 6. Virginia Beach, VA 7. Las Vegas, NV 8. Tampa, FL 9. Greensboro, NC 10. Louisville, KY

Other Thanksgiving Facts:

• $312 – Average person’s spending over the five-day Thanksgiving period.

• 10 Hrs. 2 Mins. – Length of time the average American male would need to spend on the treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the average Thanksgiving meal.

• $604+ Million – Estimated amount Americans spend on Thanksgiving turkeys each year, with 46 million turkeys killed for the holiday.

• $26 Million – Amount of property loss caused by residential building fires each Thanksgiving.

• 46% – Share of people celebrating Thanksgiving who try to avoid having to talk politics at the dinner table.

• 65% – Share of Americans who expect COVID-19 to impact their Thanksgiving celebrations this year (only 15% expect the impact to be significant).

