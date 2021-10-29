Vegas ranked 3rd best spot for Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People love Halloween for a number of different reasons but if you are wondering where the best Halloween destination is this year, Las Vegas might be your best bet.
According to data collected by WalletHub, Las Vegas is the 3rd best spot in the nation to spend Halloween.
For this report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities and based on 21 key metrics. They range from candy and chocolate stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.
Las Vegas ranked the following:
- 40th – % of Potential Trick-or-Treaters
- 55th – Walk Score
- 30th – Crime Rate
- 1st – Halloween Costume Stores per Capita
- 1st – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita
The full report can be found here.