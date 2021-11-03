Vegas ranked 2nd as the best warm winter destination this winter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When the temperature drops, some people welcome the cold while others follow the sun. WalletHub is out with its 2021’s Best Winter Holiday Destinations report.

According to WalletHub, Las Vegas and Henderson ranked second behind Austin, Texas as the best warm winter destination this year.

As for the best cold winter destination this year, WalletHub ranked Atantla number one followed by Washington D.C. and Arlington, Virginia in second. New York and Newark came in third.

The study looked at nearly 70 of the largest U.S. metropolitan areas, grouped by warm and cold weather. Each destination was analyzed on the basis of 39 key metrics, primarily the cost and effort of getting to each location, but also other indicators such as weather forecast, safety, and diverse activities.

Here’s a quick look at some of the report’s findings:

Best cold winter travel destinations Best warm destinations for winter travel 1. Atlanta, GA 1. Austin, TX 2. Washington, DC 2. Las Vegas, NV 3. New York, NY 3. San Diego, California 4. St. Louis, MO 4. Dallas, TX 5. Albuquerque, NM 5. Houston, TX 6. Chicago, IL 6. San Antonio, TX 7. Denver, CO 7. Phoenix, AZ 8. Cincinnati, OH 8. San Francisco, California 9. Kansas City, MO 9. Tampa, Florida 10. Boston, MA 10. Orlando, FL

Dallas was noted as being the cheapest warm place to travel this winter. Meantime, Minneapolis was noted as being the cheapest cold place to travel this winter.

The full report can be found here.

