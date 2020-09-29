Vegas PBS to air #VegasStrong special on 1 October shooting anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas PBS will premiere a locally produced television special Thursday night about the 1 October mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and the positive community things that came out of the tragedy.
“#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19” will air at 7:30 p.m. and be repeated:
- Channel 10.1 on Sunday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 7 at 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, October 8 at 11:30 p.m.
- Sunday, October 11 at 5:03 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.
According to a news released from Vegas PBS, viewers will learn about the resources available for survivors.
“We know that there are many families, victims and survivors who are suffering from feelings of isolation compounded by past trauma from the Route 91 tragedy,” said Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. “We want them to know, wherever they are, they are not alone or forgotten. This program is a bright spot during COVID-19 because it highlights a lot of good things that have arisen from the tragedy, including virtual resources available through the Resiliency Center for building long term healing and resiliency.”Vegas PBS