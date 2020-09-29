Vegas PBS to air #VegasStrong special on 1 October shooting anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas PBS will premiere a locally produced television special Thursday night about the 1 October mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and the positive community things that came out of the tragedy.

“#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19” will air at 7:30 p.m. and be repeated:

Channel 10.1 on Sunday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 8 at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 11 at 5:03 p.m.

Monday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a news released from Vegas PBS, viewers will learn about the resources available for survivors.