Vegas PBS offering 12 hours of daily educational programming for Clark County students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning on Monday, March 30, Vegas PBS will begin broadcasting 12 hours of educational programming on a daily basis for Clark County students.

The curriculum-based programming is for pre-K through 12th grade students and will lair from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on channel 10/10.1. You can find more information at this link.

“Schools report that over a third of local children do not have home access to internet service. Even more report fewer devices than children in the home,” said Tom Axtell, general manager of Vegas PBS, and it remains so today. “With our expanded lineup of curriculum-based programming for all age groups, Vegas PBS will deliver educational programs to every household in our community during school closures.”

Also, 24-hours-a-day children’s programming is available on VEGAS PBS KIDS Channel 10.3.